The Department of Public Works and Agriculture in the Fujairah government reported the opening of the Al Heniyah and Dana gardens during the coming period, as it supervised the completion of the construction works, noting that two modern gardens had been completed in the emirate.

She pointed out that the construction works of the Al-Bidiyah Garden Park, which is located on an area of ​​40,000 square meters, of which 26,000 square meters are green, has been completed. Flat green square meters in the garden and providing it with children’s toys, bathrooms, outdoor car parking, as well as a rubber walkway.

The department confirmed that the department implemented over the past year a variety of agricultural and environmental initiatives targeting community members, which included distributing agricultural seedlings to government departments and institutions and to some people in the cities and regions of the emirate in coordination with the municipalities, to encourage everyone to plant so that afforestation becomes part of the community’s culture.

During the last period, it managed to plant 293,000 square meters of green areas and 175,000 square meters of flowers and plants in gardens, intermediate islands and roundabouts in the main streets of the emirate.



