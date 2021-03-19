D.he robin is the “Bird of the Year” 2021. The songbird received the most votes in the election, as the German Nature Conservation Union (Nabu) announced on Friday evening in a live stream on the Internet. Since 1971, Nabu and the Bavarian State Association for Bird Protection (LBV) have named a new “Bird of the Year” every year. In the anniversary year, however, the population was allowed to determine this for the first time.

There was a choice of robin, barn swallow, lapwing, skylark, city pigeon, house sparrow, blue tit, kingfisher, golden plover and blackbird. These ten candidates had prevailed among the 307 native species in the preliminary round last year. More than 340,000 bird lovers cast their votes in the final on the election website in the past two months.

“We were very pleased about the turnout,” said Nabu Federal Managing Director Leif Miller. It was an experiment that worked. In the future, the population will always be able to choose the “bird of the year” from five bird species, he announced.

The first “bird of the year” in 1971 was the peregrine falcon. Last year the turtledove carried the title. The robin is supposed to be an ambassador for more diversity in the gardens this year. It is considered to have a strong character and assertiveness, only the male representatives become aggressive. The robin became popular mainly thanks to a poem by Wilhelm Busch. In the second stanza it says in a humiliating way: “It sings and beeps / very lovely, / zipp, zipp, zipp, zipp, tirili, / its evening melody, / then it puts its head in its plumage / and slumbers until morning.”