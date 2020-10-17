Moscow utilities have been put on high alert due to bad weather expected in the city this weekend. This was announced on Saturday, October 17, by the deputy mayor of the capital, Pyotr Biryukov.

“Rain and sleet are expected in the metropolitan region, with wind intensification up to 17-20 m / s, ice may be covered in places at night and in the morning. In this regard, all the services designed to eliminate the consequences of bad weather have been put on alert, ”he told reporters.

Biryukov stressed that the emergency teams of engineering companies and district prefectures are on duty around the clock. In addition, he noted that the electric grid organizations were instructed to alert all possible sources of emergency power.

Earlier that day, the Emergencies Ministry warned about the expected rain with sleet, as well as wind with gusts of up to 20 m / s on Saturday and Sunday. An active cyclone will move over the Russian capital from 21:00 Saturday.

Until 15:00 on October 18, the region is expected to rain, sleet, ice in places at night and in the morning, rescuers said.

As the leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Evgeny Tishkovets, said, a third of the monthly precipitation will fall on Sunday in Moscow and the region. He also noted that a sharp drop in atmospheric pressure is expected on Sunday.