Six public transport routes will modify their route starting Monday, March 8, for a public rehabilitation work in The jumpreported the Ministry of Transportation.

The work is located on Hidalgo Avenue, between the road to El Salto and 30 de Abril Street, in the San José del Castillo neighborhood, the Secretariat stated.

The Public Transport routes that will be modified are C15, C15 Reyes Heroles, C58 CUTonalá, T13A-C02 Cima Serena, T13A-C02 Parques de la Victoria and T13B-C01 Cima Serena.

On the way out, these routes circulate along Hidalgo Avenue, they will continue along 30 de Abril Street, then they will take Av. February 5 to the highway to El Salto, where they will continue with their regular routes.

On their return, when traveling along the highway to El Salto, they will turn right onto 5 de Febrero, then take 30 de Abril Street, and then take Hidalgo Avenue to continue with their regular routes.