In the western suburb of the Colombian capital, Bogota, this bus is undergoing maintenance in a workshop belonging to the capital’s municipality, which has established a mass transportation system that has become an inspiring success story for other capitals and cities around the world.
In the mid-1990s, the new mayor of Bogota, Enrique Peñalosa, inherited a public transportation system that included a number of bus lines that moved independently and in chaotic internal traffic. He decided to launch a rapid mass transit system that would contribute to facilitating movement within the city, alleviating congestion, and reducing pollution resulting from daily traffic jams.
Based on consulting expertise, he decided to establish a company to manage, operate, and maintain the new project. He was able to secure 70% of the financing through the Colombian government, while the remaining 30% was provided by the city of Bogotá. The project was launched in 1997, and three years later its first phase was completed with a network whose lines reached 41 kilometers in length, and at a cost of approximately $240 million.
Then the length of the available lines increased during the second phase, which was completed in May 2006, followed by a third phase, which was completed in 2014, which also witnessed a qualitative development in the number of lines and buses, reaching the fourth phase, beginning in 2022, when the total length of the lines reached 114 kilometers, with about 1,800 people moving on them. Halfa transports 2.5 million passengers daily throughout the city. The authorities have allocated fast lanes for these buses, and created bridges and parking lots that are prohibited from other vehicles.
As a continuation of the expansion of the mass rapid transit system in Bogota, it is expected that the length of its lines will reach more than 388 kilometers during the next few years, continuing its success that has made the Colombian capital the world leader in innovation in the field of rapid and inexpensive mass transportation. This is an experience that encourages her to continue progress in this field, and in it she has become an inspiration to other cities, including the Mexican capital, Mexico City!
