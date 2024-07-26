Public transport | “You can hurt yourself there” – People walk through a closed staircase at the Helsinki railway station

Public transport|The staircase leading to the old underpass is closed with plastic fences, but people repeatedly move them aside.

Helsinki at the railway station, the staircase from tracks 1, 2, 3 and 4 down to the old underpass has been closed for some time.

Through the staircase in question, the journey also turns to the other side of the railway station a little faster than through the recently opened Kaisantunnel.

However, this has not stopped people from using the staircase. On several days, the fences erected in front of the stairs have been completely or partially moved to the side or passers-by have jumped between them.

One possible reason for violating the curfew is that, to a layman’s eyes, there really doesn’t seem to be anything wrong with the staircase itself.

It is a short walk from the stairs to the entrance of the Kaisantunnel, which may explain people’s willingness to straighten.

The reason there is a defective roller door to close the staircase, says Niko Hyppönen Communications expert at the Finnish Railways Agency. According to Hyppönen, using the stairs can be risky due to the broken door.

“You can hurt yourself there if you don’t look ahead, because the door is stuck at about head height. It’s a bit sad that people correct. It would be better to go the official routes.”

Hyppönen says that the door has been vandalized and it is supposed to be repaired on July 30. A completely new door had to be ordered to replace the broken one, and because of this, repairs could not be done as soon as the fault was noticed, Hyppönen explains.

On Friday morning, the fences near the lower stairs had been pulled open. At the same time, the instruction tag was torn.

Not at all there was no sign at the top of the stairs on Friday morning telling why the route is closed. The fences below had been pulled aside and the tag had also been torn.

Usually, during the maintenance work, a note is placed explaining what is being done at the site, why and on what schedule, as well as possible detours.

“Here the note has been left out, which is unfortunate. We are trying to get the guiding signs to the place today.”

Hyppönen apologizes for the inconvenience caused by the closed staircase.

HS visited the place later on Friday to take pictures of the staircase and by then the fences had been put back up. The notices about the closure of the staircase and the bad condition of the stairs had also been put in place.