Friday, August 18, 2023
Public transport | Yöratikka will start operating in Helsinki on Friday

August 17, 2023
Public transport | Yöratikka will start operating in Helsinki on Friday

Night bus 9N will completely replace night bus 23N in October.

From Jätkäsaari night tram 9N, which runs through the city center to Kallio, will start operating in Helsinki on Friday, HSL informs.

At the same time, the route of bus line 23N, which operates at night, will be shortened to run between Rautatieasema and Ilmala.

The line runs every 20 minutes on the nights between Friday and Saturday and Saturday and Sunday from half past two to five in the morning.

A picture of the night tram’s August-September route can be seen in the embedded HSL X update above.

From October, the route of the 9N line and the daytime 9 line will continue from Kallio to Pasila. At the same time, the 23N bus line will be discontinued.

According to HSL, the route of the night bus differs slightly from the route of the bus line that will stop in October.

