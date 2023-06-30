France 24: The French Interior Ministry will stop the movement of buses and trams throughout the country

The Ministry of the Interior (MVD) of France said that public transport would be stopped throughout the country. The measures are caused by protests that arose due to the massacre of a French policeman over a 17-year-old teenager. This is reported France 24.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified that from 21:00 on Friday, bus and tram traffic will be stopped throughout the country. Prior to this, such a restriction was introduced only in Paris, but now the measure is being extended to the whole country. Thus, the authorities want to protect employees and passengers. In addition, the country has limited the sale of fireworks.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron urgently left the EU summit in Brussels to attend an emergency meeting on the riots taking place in his country.

The protests arose over the massacre of a French policeman over a 17-year-old teenager. On June 27, a police officer reportedly demanded that the teenager stop the car, and when he refused to comply, he shot at him. The police officer was taken into custody.