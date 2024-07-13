Public transport | Why is it hot on the bus even though the air conditioning is working? The operator reveals the reason

Public transport|Feedback on temperatures comes to HSL, especially in summer and winter.

Warm ones in the summer weather, an eternal problem rears its head: the hot buses in Tukala.

Temperature is one of the most common topics of passenger feedback, he says Joona Packalen HSL’s information manager.

However, the temperature is not only a concern of the summer season. In summer, feedback comes from heat and in winter from cold, says Packalen.

Active air conditioning is one of the requirements for HSL operators.

Packalen says that the temperature of the buses and the functionality of the air conditioning are monitored with random checks.

If deficiencies are found in the air conditioning of the bus, it is pointed out to the operator, who is obliged to compensate for the matter, says Packalen.

When there are a lot of buses in traffic, some of the equipment may be older or the air conditioning may have faults, says Packalen.

“If the air conditioning of even a single bus breaks down, there will be a lot of feedback.”

Buses however, they can sometimes be sweltering hot in the summer, despite the air conditioning working. When the bus stops at a stop, it often opens its doors, he describes Jetta LeinoTransport Director of Pohjolan Liikente.

If the doors are opened rapidly, the bus can warm up.

“Every time the bus opens its big doors, hot air gets inside.”

The large windows also let in a lot of sunlight, which also warms the bus. Without air conditioning, the indoor air would be hotter than the outside air, just like in passenger cars, Leino says.

If the air conditioning works, the bus can be kept a few degrees cooler than the outside air, Leino says.

This means that in the hottest weather, you can be in the hot weather on the bus, even if the air conditioning is working normally.

Air conditioning however, according to Leino, if it breaks, the temperature can become troublesome. However, according to Leino, this is rare.