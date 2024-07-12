Public transport | Why are subways carrying more than 600 passengers replaced by buses with less than a hundred passengers in Eastern Helsinki? HSL explains

Public transport|The residents of Eastern Helsinki wish for more frequent shifts due to overcrowded buses.

Metro exceptional arrangements in Eastern Helsinki have caused traffic jams and uncomfortable situations.

The exception arrangements were expanded on Monday, when Myllypuro station was closed due to track work. Already earlier in the summer, metro service to Kontula and Mellunmäki ended.

During the renovation, the metro will be replaced by bus line 99M between Itäkeskus and Mellunmäki, which runs every ten minutes.

The metro can accommodate more than 600 passengers at a time, while the long telebus pulls just under 80 passengers.

Helsinki regional transport (HSL) has received some feedback from customers about the exceptional arrangements, but there has been no huge wave of complaints, says the project manager Teuvo Syrjälä.

According to him, big problems have been avoided, even though the capacity of buses is significantly smaller than the subway.

“The buses have been fuller than usual, and prams don’t always fit on the first bus.”

Also, it may be difficult to find free seats, especially during rush hour, i.e. the busiest hours of the morning and afternoon.

According to Syrjälä, individual lines 99M have sometimes also had to be cancelled.

“There may be, for example, an equipment breakdown or some other situation that leads to the cancellation of one of the departures.”

Customers in their feedback, they have wished for, among other things, more frequent shift intervals, Syrjälä says.

In addition, ambiguities have been caused by the fact that the bus that replaces the metro in Myllypuro stops along Ring Road I and not at the metro station.

Syrjälä justifies the ten-minute shift interval by the fact that the normal metro connection lines 92, 94 and 95 also run to East Helsinki, and their traffic has been increased.

There are also other bus connections between metro stations, such as trunk line 560.

“However, not all passengers go to Myllypuro, Kontula and Mellunmäki.”

According to Syrjälä, replacing heavy rail traffic is always difficult. HSL has tried to find a cost-effective solution that serves as many people as possible.

The fact that in the summer many drivers are on vacation and the fleet is in major maintenance causes its own challenge. At the same time, there are exceptional arrangements elsewhere in the rail network in the capital region.

“The equipment and drivers are not endlessly available. This is about making compromises.”

Correction: 12.7. 1:58 p.m.: The metro is carrying more than 600 passengers, not 450 passengers, as was erroneously reported earlier in the article.