Public transport | Warning for the Helsinki region: Problems on local trains on Tuesday

January 16, 2024
in World Europe
In Kannelmäki, the train had to be emptied of passengers in the morning due to a door defect. The frost affects the train fleet and infrastructure.

In local train traffic it is worth preparing for delays on Tuesday due to frost, according to Fintraffic's rail traffic center.

The frost affects both the rolling stock, i.e. the operation of the trains, and the infrastructure, i.e. the operation of the gears, for example.

Helsinki In Kannelmäki, the train had to be emptied of passengers in the morning due to a door defect. For safety reasons, the train cannot run if the doors do not work.

The train stood on the tracks for a while because of this, which also confused the traffic more generally.

In addition train delay information was not updated on platform and station screens of train stations, told Rail transport center on Tuesday morning.

The problem was caused by a fault in the passenger information system, but the fault was fixed. According to the Rail Traffic Center, the problem did not affect the day's train traffic.

At eight in the morning, about one in five long-distance trains ran late.

Also the trams have had difficulties on Tuesday.

There is particularly a lot of traffic in the Helsinki region by 5 shifts of the tram line running between Rautatieasema and Katajanoka have been cancelled.

