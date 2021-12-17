Public transport VR is returning the mask to its trains today

Staff are preparing to intervene in non-masking.

VR return the mask to the trains as of today. Thus, a strong recommendation turns into a mask escape. It will be introduced on all long-distance and commuter trains as well as in Allegro. The change will be an addition to the travel conditions of train tickets.

The change aims to increase the use of masks on trains. Recently, the use of masks has varied greatly from region to region, reports VR.

“It’s a busy Christmas season ahead, and we want to further increase the safety of masked travel,” explains the director of passenger traffic. Topi Simola in the bulletin.

Junien staff intervene in non-masking. Masks are also for sale on long-distance trains.

The mask does not need to be worn while in your party’s cabin, but should be worn elsewhere on the train, for example in the aisles.

The forced coercion also follows customer wishes, as VR’s November customer survey shows that about half of the respondents wanted a masked coercion on trains.

Train crews have been wearing masks on all trains since the fall of 2020.

Some health reasons may prevent the use of the mask, in which case the mask is not required.