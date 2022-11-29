Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Public transport | VR introduced new commuter trains

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 29, 2022
in World Europe
0

The new trains will enter scheduled traffic in the spring of 2026.

VR buys new commuter trains from Switzerland for traffic in southern Finland. The trains will be on lines D, R, T, Z and M from the spring of 2026.

The train manufacturer that won the tender is Stadler, whose Flirt trains are used in commuter train traffic in the capital region. Flirt trains are not owned by VR, but by Junakalustoytiö, owned by the municipalities of the capital region.

VR also justifies the purchase of new Stadler trains by the fact that Flirts have proven their versatility and durability in Finnish conditions since 2009.

VR will initially acquire 20 commuter trains, but the contract includes an option to order 50 more trains.

The value of the equipment purchase without options is approximately EUR 250 million.

The new trains have seats with tables so that passengers can work even better during the train journey. The trains will have wireless network connection and charging plugs for all seats.

With the additional order option included in the acquisition, VR can respond to the possible growth of regional train traffic.

