Public transport | Vantaa would like to build an aerial bridge for trolleys to the airport – but now there is a new and cheaper option

The tramway could end a couple of hundred meters from the terminal next to the Tietotie stairwell of the train station.

Vantaa a spectacular bridge stop has been arranged for the tram at Helsinki-Vantaa airport, but a more modest and probably cheaper stop at street level would also be available.

This option in Tietotie would be a less disruptive solution from the point of view of the airport’s operators, especially the property owner Avia Real Estate, and its tenants, which would allow for the development and future expansion of Lentäjäntie’s properties.

Avia Real Estate has proposed three times that the technical and financial possibilities of the Tietotie alternative would be investigated in more detail. The second exit of the ring road train station at the airport is located next to the Tietotie exit, about a couple of hundred meters from the airport’s front doors.

Passengers could walk with dry feet in the conveyor belt tube through the parking facilities.

“These pipeline solutions exist all over the world. They are quite common in the airport environment”, characterizes the CEO of Avia Real Estate Ilkka Pitkänen.

“This solution would also serve parkers and other airport operators,” says Pitkänen.

In Helsinki-Vantaa, the terminus of the tram has been arranged right next to the current terminal building, on top of the bus yard.

Vantaa in the tramway’s approved project plan, the tram bridge begins to rise into the sky at the intersection of Tietotie and Teletie, curves to Lentäjäntie at a height of more than 10 meters and ends on top of the bus terminal next to the airport.

On Lentäjäntie, the trolley bridge would pass in front of the windows on the third floor of the Avia Real Estate office building and curve past the Scandic hotel rooms. Under the terminus, the piles of the bridge should be sunk to a depth of 10 meters, which requires a precise sieve, because there are offices necessary for the airport underground.

The narrow Lentäjäntie does not have room to build a tramway at ground level. Lentäjäntie is the Bus Route and the airport’s emergency route. It is a service route for offices and hotels and a connection to the P5 parking garage.

For a long time according to Avia Real Estate only got involved in the planning at the beginning of 2022, when the current alignment had already been decided. He believes that the concerns of a large property owner like them could have been taken into account at an earlier planning stage.

During the construction of the tram bridge, the entire street area of ​​Lentäjäntie would probably be a work site, in which case an alternative Kulkureit should be developed for the traffic of maintenance, parking and rescue vehicles during the construction period for several months.

The project plan was approved by the city government in May, but the streetcar site plan will not be considered by the board until after the summer holidays.

At the Ring Road train station, the Tietotie stairwell building serves commuter traffic in the airport area. The Avia Pilot office building looms in the background.

If The Vantaa tram line would stay at the Tietotie intersection parking lot, passengers would have to pass the P5 parking garage to the terminal building. The journey is therefore about a couple of hundred meters, but there are some movable structures on the route.

There is a road connection to P5 between Tietotie and parking garage P2. This route cannot be interrupted. The solution could be to raise the conveyor pipe above the street level, but in such a way that the pipe would be below the lowest level of the P2 parking building.

This would mean moving the support beams of the parking garage. According to Pitkänen, this could be done.

“We have asked the technical designers for their opinion, and they think the change will be successful, and there is enough space for the conveyor pipe.”

Both a pedestrian and a bicycle path to the airport pass under the P5 parking garage. A covered corridor (left) leads to another parking garage, which cannot be interrupted. In an alternative model, the passenger slide would rise above the carriageway.

Vantaa the cost estimate for the tram is currently slightly over 600 million euros, of which the city of Vantaa’s share is 414 million euros.

Of the total amount, the undercutting of the main line in the Tikkurila tunnel costs about 100 million euros.

According to Pitkänen, airport operators have not been presented with a cost comparison of the airport’s various options. The profitability of the bridge solution can be criticized if its price rises to several tens of millions of euros.

Such large costs have not been calculated in the Vantaa tramway project group. The entire street construction contract for Lentäjäntie and Teletie, including bridges and tracks, would cost more than 25 million euros in a recent calculation.

Deputy Mayor of Land Use Tero Anttilan according to the bridge’s share of this amount would be around 11 million euros. The remaining approximately 14 million would be spent on building a tramway at the airport anyway.

In Pitkänen’s opinion, the price estimate for the bridge solution seems low.

With a bridge solution we seek the best service level for passengers. We want smooth exchanges in public transport. In the Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) customer satisfaction survey, passengers have criticized poor transfers from one mode of transport to another.

However, the airport’s operators have also been concerned about the winter maintenance of the trolley bridge.

“How well does the tram work if there is a lot of snow and ice on the bridge”, Pitkänen thinks.

Avia Real Estate has invited the trustees to a pattern walk at the airport so that they can outline the routes in the airport area.