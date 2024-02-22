Public transport | Two new metro lines are planned for Espoo

In Espoo, a metro connection is planned from Kivenlahti to Kauklahti and from Matinkylä to the center of Espoo. If the reforms were finally implemented, Espoo would change strongly.

Espoo major changes are proposed for public transport.

The city's officials present two completely new subway lines that would run in the north-south direction.

One line would connect Kivenlahti and Kauklahti and the other between Espoo center and Matinkylä.

In practice, both would therefore be extensions of the current western subway.

As an alternative, a light rail road is also planned between Matinkylä and the center of Espoo, which could run either through Suomenoja or Kuitinmäki.

In addition, light rail connections between Tapiola and Espoo center, Matinkylä and Leppävaara, and Leppävaara and Viiskorvi are also under consideration.

Some of the plans are mutually exclusive, so not all of them are meant to be realized.

Right soon the proposals will not be implemented, as they are part of Espoo's draft general plan, which looks at the future until 2060. In connection with the general plan, no decision is made on the final implementation of the projects either.

The sketch outlines how Espoo could develop and grow in the future. The general plan is based on the forecast that in 2060 Espoo would have more than 500,000 inhabitants.

The draft made by officials was published early Thursday evening. Then the decision-makers start to deal with it. Citizens, authorities and organizations are allowed to give comments on it.

The purpose is not to create a plan on how to make Espoo grow more, but to find out how Espoo can withstand the huge growth rate as well as possible, say the master plan manager who made the draft Essi Leino and design manager Elina Kuusisto.

They are part of the working group planned for the formula.

The new onesbetter railway connections and, with it, accessibility, are part of the transformation of Länsi-Espo to become more attractive, according to the planners.

On the other hand, the planned one-hour train could also be connected to the Rantarata passing through Espoo and to the western metro through the center of Espoo.

In recent years, especially Etelä-Espoo has undergone a revolution and has taken on a lot of the pressures brought by growth, i.e. increased construction with the west metro.

Helsinki The nearby Itä-Espoo, i.e. Leppävaara, Otaniemi, Tapiola and Keilaniemi have already grown a lot. The areas are attractive and well-known.

The goal is to make West Espoo, i.e. the center of Espoo, Espoonlahti and Kauklahti more attractive than they are now, so that the development gap between the west and the east is evened out, Leino and Kuusisto say.

“At the moment, the center of Espoo is an administrative center, but the goal is for it to also develop into a traffic center like Leppävaara. On the other hand, there are many residential areas in Espoonlahti, and we are now aiming for versatility there, i.e. more services and jobs,” says Leino.

Public transport running in the north-south direction is a big change in Espoo, where a large part of the largest roads and train tracks run across the city in an east-west direction.

The city now has several partial master plans in force, and the latest of them has been drawn up until 2050. This became law this week after the Supreme Administrative Court dealt with it.

When the master plan is finally completed, it will be the first master plan covering the whole of Espoo.

“This draft is not the end of the master plan work, but only the beginning,” describes Kuusisto.