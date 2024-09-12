Public transport | Traveling by bus is frowned upon in Helsinki, but many Europeans always travel for free

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Luxembourg has tried to reduce congestion with free public transport. In many other European cities, public transport is free. Free public transport improves equality and reduces emissions.

Which around 200,000 people travel to Luxembourg for work every day. The highways leading to the capital of the small state are congested every day because of commuters.

Four years ago, the problem was solved by making public transport free for users.

Lived in Luxembourg for 12 years Kati Wolff remembers well the time before the change. The traffic jams that arose at that time were, in his words, “excruciating”.

“It didn’t make me smile much to stand in them every day,” says Wolff.

The goal of the transition to free public transport was that people coming to work could park their cars at the borders of the country and continue to work using public transport. Although there is still congestion, according to Wolff, the change has been positive from the user’s point of view.

People living in Luxembourg say the same Dominika Montonen-Koivisto.

According to him, the public works more smoothly when ticket control does not take time or resources. People walk directly onto the bus without showing their ticket, and the money saved from monitoring has been invested in renewing the means of transport.

“This works because people make it work,” says Montonen-Koivisto.

Discourse ticket for traveling has been in Finland for the past few weeks horny.

At the same time, public transport has been free for several years for residents of, for example, Montpellier and Tallinn. Instead of ticket revenues, public transport is financed with tax funds. For example, from companies employing more than 11 people in Montpellier will be collected the so-called “mobility tax”.

In some cities only some lines are free of charge, in others the free of charge applies only to permanent residents of the city. Different policies are related to what free public transport aims to achieve.

After all, congestion is not always behind free of charge. In some places, free public services are even considered a question of equality.

Luxembourg is the first country in the world to make all public transport free.

For users free public transport can be justified by the fact that everyone should have the opportunity to travel regardless of income level. Contact points can be found at free health care, school or, for example, libraries.

However, it is unclear who really benefits the most from free public transport.

Technology magazine Wired tells an example from Australia, where researchers believed that nationwide free transport would benefit the rich in particular. The majority of Australian public transport users live in cities and central suburbs – in other words, in affluent areas where people commute to well-paid jobs.

According to Wolff, Luxembourg has also considered this angle.

“In a way, this is a practical attempt to even out inequality,” Wolff says,

“How well it has succeeded is another question. The structure of housing is such that people have to move far from the capital for purely financial reasons, because the price of housing is remarkably high. It leads to the fact that someone has to travel from a small village to the capital region.”

Second the way free public transport is justified is to reduce emissions.

European Commission by passenger cars account for 16 percent of the carbon dioxide emissions of the entire EU. Free public transport could encourage people to get out of their own cars and take public transport.

Wired writethat it is however unclear whether this goal has been reached.

For example, looking at the free public transport in Tallinn since 2013 research saysthat free public transport was most likely used by those who would otherwise walk or cycle. In other words, people whose journey would be emission-free anyway.

On the other hand, different results have been obtained in Dunkirk, France, where public transport became free in 2018.

There, the utilization rates of public transport in 2017 and 2019 were compared the survey tellsthat no less than half of all public transport users were new users. Of these new users, 48 ​​percent had changed private cars to buses.

Dunkirk’s free public transport funding consists of an employer tax similar to Montpellier’s and support from the municipality.

In May of last year, passengers boarded a tram in Tallinn, where the city’s regular residents have been riding the public tram for free since 2013.

Of course the term “free public transport” is misleading. Running public transport is not free, even if it is free to use. Without box office revenue, more public money should be put into the box.

In some European cities, it has been found that public users are better off spending their money on other things.

In many places, the combined effect of the corona pandemic and Russia’s war of aggression started a price rise a couple of years ago, which was responded to by lowering ticket prices or making public tickets completely free.

For example in Germany and in Spain wanted to help those struggling with the crisis of living standards by compensating the prices of travel tickets. In Spain, free travel was available in parts of the country until the end of 2022, but in Germany political decisions have extended keeping ticket prices low.

Not having a ticket could also generate savings, because ticket sales systems and ticket monitoring are not needed in free systems.

How about could free public transport be possible in Finland?

Transport– and professor of transportation systems Heikki Liimatainen The University of Tampere says that changing public transport to free would mean cycling or walking, not private driving.

According to him, money does not decide whether people use public transport. Instead, the focus is on the comfort and speed of the user experience, and in these the car beats the public ones.