Public transport | Tram routes are being reinvented in Helsinki

Public transport|The trams will move to new routes for about a year and a half due to the giant renovation of Mannerheimintie.

Acquaintances routes will change on many Helsinki tram lines on Monday.

The reason is the renovation of Mannerheimintie, which expands to the north of the Kansallisopera intersection, i.e. between Runeberginkatu and Reoholakatu.

Routes will change on lines 2, 3, 4 and 10, and lines 1 and 8 will return to their previous routes. The renovation will likely affect tram traffic until the end of next year, i.e. for about a year and a half.

In the renovation of Mannerheimintie, the city is renewing the hundred-year-old municipal technology under the street, the street’s surface structures, pedestrian and bicycle paths, and carriageways. New rails will also be installed on the street.

This is how the routes change

Line 1 from Käpyl to Eira returns via Töölö.

Line 2 goes around between Pasila and the opera via Itä-Pasila, Aleksis Kive katu and Helsinginkatu. So the line does not go through Nordenskiöldinkatu. In Pasila, the terminus will move from Messekuskus to Ratapihantie in front of Pasila station.

The terminus of line 3 changes from Meilahti Kuusieti to Pikku Huopalahti, which is normally used by line 10.

Line 4 runs between Meilahti and the opera via Alppila and no longer uses Runeberginkatu. On Mannerheimintie, the line runs between the opera and Lasipalats. For the first two weeks of September, the end stop of the line is Meilahti Kuusitie instead of Munkkiniemi.

Line 8 returns to service. The new terminus in Jätkäsaari is Tahitinkatu.

The terminus of line 10 will move from Pikku Huopalahti to Vallila Paavalinkirka. On Mannerheimintie, the line runs between Lasipalatsi and the opera. From the opera, the line continues along Sturenkatu to Vallila. Runeberginkatu is off the route.