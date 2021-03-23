Public transport Tram lines 6 and 9 will switch to new routes, with three new stops coming

After Easter, the Western Terminal will no longer be accessible on line 6T.

Tram line 6 turns towards Hernesaari after Easter, and the Hietalahti loop familiar to passengers will be out of use.

The line’s new terminus in the southern city center will be located west of Hylkeenpyytäjänkatu from 6 April. In the future, the cubes will turn from the corners of Hietalahdentori towards Telakkakatu.

There will be three new tram stops: Telakanpuistikko, Munkkisaari and Eiranranta.

The Kuutonen route will continue towards the tip of Hernesaari as construction in the new area progresses. This year, work is still being done in Hernesaari in preparation for construction: dredging, earthworks and marine backfilling.

“In Hernesaari, the construction of the area is at the forefront, and the construction of the tram line is following,” describes the director of urban rail projects. Artturi Lähdetie Helsinki City Transport (HKL).

Tram line The changes to 6 will be connected to the new arrangements for Jätkäsaari tram traffic, so that line 6T to the West Terminal will be discontinued. In Jätkäsaari, a new rail connection near the port will be completed in April.

After May Day, line 9 will start running from Saukonpaade to the West Terminal. At the harbor stop, the line number will change to 7, and trams will continue on route seven to Pasila station.

Before routes 9 and 7 are interconnected, there will be one month of exceptional arrangements in Länsisatama’s traffic. Rail and street work is being carried out at the western terminal, due to which line 7 will be temporarily driven via Bulevard to Mannerheimintie. The crank tour will be disabled.

The replacement connection to the West Terminal is bus 7X, which runs the Link from Ruoholahdenranta to Ruoholahti Metro Station and via the West Terminal to Ruoholahdenranta. Bus 7X runs from April 6 to May 2.