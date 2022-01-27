Public transport Train traffic on the ring road in Kivistö, Vantaa, has been suspended due to personal injury

Train traffic has been suspended for the duration of the rescue work.

Ring road train traffic in Kivistö, Vantaa, has been suspended for the time being due to personal injury, says Fintraffic’s railway traffic center. Train traffic has been suspended for the duration of the rescue work.

I and P trains running on the ring road will be delayed and canceled due to an accident. Fintraffic does not provide an estimate of the possible duration of the rescue work in its release.