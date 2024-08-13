Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Public transport | Train traffic on the coastal line will continue as normal on Tuesday morning

August 13, 2024
The disruption caused train cancellations on Monday.

The disruption in train traffic on the coastal line between Helsinki and Espoo that occurred the night before Monday is over, said Fintraffic’s rail traffic center on Tuesday morning.

Due to a system failure, one of the four tracks was out of use on the section between Huopalahti and Leppävaara. As a result, all E trains and every second A train were canceled on Monday.

However, the Rail Traffic Center said on Tuesday that all the tracks of the coastal line between Huopalahti and Leppävaara have been opened to traffic again. Train traffic was scheduled to resume as normal on Tuesday morning.

