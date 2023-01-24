Public transport | Train service interrupted between Espoo and Karjaa

Due to a system failure, the long-distance train service between Helsinki and Turku is interrupted. There is bus service between Espoo and Karjaa.

Fintraffic The Swedish Rail Transport Center informs about the disruption in train traffic between Espoo and Karjaa.

According to the Finnish Railways’ announcement, there is a system failure of the railway infrastructure on the coastal line. Due to the fault, train service between Espoo and Karjaa has been suspended for the time being.

The disruption affects the long-distance train service between Helsinki and Turku, as well as the commuter train service from Helsinki to Kirkkonummi and Siuntio.

According to the Finnish Rail Transport Agency, trains from Helsinki will turn around in Espoo and trains from Turku will turn around in Karja during the disruption. Espoo-Karja is sometimes served by buses.

According to the announcement, the repair of the fault has started. So far, there is no estimate of the duration of the disruption.