Public transport | Train service has been suspended between Kirkkonummi and Karjaa, trains are replaced by buses

Commuter trains running between Helsinki and Kirkkonummi will turn around at Jorvaks, and long-distance trains between Helsinki and Kupitta will be replaced by buses between Espoo and Karjaa.

Train service has been interrupted on the coastal line between Kirkkonummi and Karjaa on Sunday, says Fintraffic.

The reason is a system error on the track.

Due to the fault, local trains running between Helsinki and Kirkkonummi will turn around in Jorvaks, and long-distance trains between Helsinki and Kupitta will be replaced by buses between Espoo and Karjaa.

There is no estimate for the duration of the disturbance so far, a repair estimate has not yet been received, says Fintraffic.