Public transport | Traffic on the coastal railway will return to normal on Monday

Public transport|Finishing works have been completed.

Coastline train traffic will return to normal today, says Fintraffic. Finishing works have been completed.

E-trains running between Helsinki and Espoo’s Kauklahti will also start operating according to the schedules.

The five-week traffic interruption of the coastal railway ended on Monday of last week. However, due to the delay in the track works, there were still exceptional arrangements in traffic last week.