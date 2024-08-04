Monday, August 5, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Public transport | Traffic on the coastal railway will return to normal on Monday

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 5, 2024
in World Europe
0
Public transport | Traffic on the coastal railway will return to normal on Monday
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Finishing works have been completed.

Coastline train traffic will return to normal today, says Fintraffic. Finishing works have been completed.

E-trains running between Helsinki and Espoo’s Kauklahti will also start operating according to the schedules.

The five-week traffic interruption of the coastal railway ended on Monday of last week. However, due to the delay in the track works, there were still exceptional arrangements in traffic last week.

#Public #transport #Traffic #coastal #railway #return #normal #Monday

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
No rain for the week! Weather forecast for Querétaro from August 4 to 8

No rain for the week! Weather forecast for Querétaro from August 4 to 8

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]