Public transport Track projects gain new momentum with the appointment of managers – new train tracks would shorten travel times from Helsinki to Turku and Tampere

The new CEOs of the project companies believe in the future of high-speed rail connections.

Finland track and the Turku Hour Train projects jerked forward last week when the railway project companies established in December appointed their CEOs.

Elected CEO of Suomi-Rata oy, which develops an hour-long train connection between Tampere and Helsinki Timo Kohtamäki. He has extensive experience in infrastructure projects and management, including as the CEO of Lemminkäinen Corporation and since then on the boards of several construction companies. Now, however, this is a new kind of challenge for him.

“This is a nationwide project with a broad societal significance. It supports sustainable development and Finland’s competitiveness. This is a bit of a different job than what I have done before, but I believe that the experience and relationships that have emerged during my career are useful in this task, ”says Kohtamäki.

At the same time, Suomi-rata appointed Ramboll CM oy as the project design director Siru Kosken. He has previously worked, among other things, as the head of the project planning unit and as the deputy director at the Finnish Transport Agency.

A genuine dose of nuclear energy expertise was appointed to the management of Turku Tunnin Juna oy. Pekka Ottavainen takes over from the position of CEO of Stuk International. In the past, he has led, among other things, Fennovoima’s main owner, Voimaosakeyhtiö SF.

“Like nuclear energy projects, this task is about carrying out a major project. And if my history goes really far back, I am a builder, ”Ottavainen says.

About projects further on at this point is the Turku hour train. The goal is that the planning will be completed by the end of 2023 and it would be possible to start operating in the early 2030s.

The Turku Hourly Train project company’s share covers the Salo – Turku double track and the new straight line section from Espoo via Lohja to Salo.

Reducing travel time also requires the construction of the Espoo city line and the Turku – Kupittaa double track, as well as the improvement of the Turku railway yards.

“However, these are not works under the project company,” Ottavainen says.

Construction planning for the Espoo city line is currently underway, and the section is scheduled to be completed in 2028. Construction of the Turku railway yards and the Kupittaa double track will begin this year.

Suomi-rata, on the other hand, is a main line development project that enables about an hour’s train connection between Helsinki and Tampere. At the same time, it shortens travel times to more northern Finland. In addition, the project includes a flight path that would connect Helsinki-Vantaa Airport to long-distance train traffic.

“We are currently concluding a co-operation agreement with the Finnish Rail Agency on where the division of labor and responsibilities will go. Next, we start to think about alignment options and solution models. The intention is to start the design work in the coming months, ”says Kohtamäki.

There are two options for alignment. One would build more rails on the existing main line, the other would build a completely new straight track.

Hour the development of train connections began before the coronavirus pandemic. As the pandemic continues, only estimates of its impact on future working life can be made. It is generally estimated that the amount of telework will be permanently higher than before the pandemic.

This is the assessment of, among others, the Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Finance, who retired last autumn Martti Hetemäki In an interview with Rakennuslehti. In it, Hetemäki discussed the effects of the pandemic on the future of one-hour track projects and said that people may no longer want to commute three hours a day when they can choose their place of residence more freely than before.

Kohtamäki believes in a permanent increase in teleworking. When people no longer have to go to the office every day, a high-speed train connection could act as an enabler of teleworking in situations where going to work is necessary.

“Established teleworking and, on the other hand, a fast connection enable the expansion of the working area. Nor do I believe that the need for business premises will decrease in the future, even if the way work is done changes. Many people’s homes do not allow telecommuting, so the office of the future is a place to attend remote meetings, ”he says.

Ottavainen also mentions a wider working area that enables a fast train connection. He says the increase in teleworking will not discourage people from moving or using services in another location.

“My time is valuable to people, and nowadays it is even more important for them to do the kind of things they aspire to. I don’t think traveling or being in traffic is that people’s goal, and that’s why fast connections are becoming more and more important, ”he says.