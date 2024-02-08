Public transport | Three applicants advanced in HSL's CEO search

The deputy CEO will be chosen on Tuesday next week.

Helsinki The board of regional transport (HSL) will choose a CEO on Tuesday next week To Mika Nykäne successor for the next 3.5 years.

The jerk works Petteri Orpon (kok) coalition ministers in the government Kai Mykkänen and Arto Satonen as Secretary of State. Nykänen started in his position at the beginning of January.

Nykäne was granted a leave of absence for the duration of the state secretaryship until the next parliamentary election at the latest. In HSL's open search, a total of 38 people sought the position of deputy CEO.

HSL's board interviewed top applicants last Tuesday at its evening school. Three applicants were invited to the interview.

The top three are HSL's market leader Mari Flinkformer CEO of Motiva Vesa Silfver and VR's former director of traffic and safety Ilkka Heiskanen.

of HS according to the information, the political groups have not yet chosen their favorites for the position, so the decision to choose the deputy CEO can be made by voting.

Mika Nykänen was elected as CEO in 2020 by lot, when the votes in the decisive meeting of the board were tied between him and the current branch manager of Helsinki Ville Lehmuskoski with.

More than 300 million trips are made every year in the public transport organized by HSL in the area of ​​the nine member municipalities. The CEO manages a staff of approximately 400 employees at HSL.