Public transport | The western ticket hall of the Kamppi metro station closes

The ticket hall will be closed due to the construction work of the health and wellness center.

I’m fighting the entrance to the metro station and the ticket hall on Fredrikinkatu will be closed on December 4. At the same time, the ticket hall’s Kampkuja side connection to Sähkötalo’s underground shopping corridor will also be closed.

However, the ticket hall’s elevators will remain in use, and you can get to them via Kampkuja.

The taxi stand in front of the ticket hall has been moved to Runeberginkatu in front of Sähkötalo.

Until the end of 2027, vehicle traffic will be directed to the road opened for drive-thru traffic Malminkatu.

The routes change in the vicinity of the Kamppi metro station.

Metro station the closure of the western ticket hall is due to the construction site of the health and wellness center under construction.

In connection with the construction works, the current ticket hall will be demolished, and a new hall will be completed in connection with the new health and wellness center.

Observation picture of the future health and wellness center.

The center was given a building permit in early November, and work under the building permit is scheduled to begin at the turn of the year.

The work will be done first under Runeberginkatu and on the section between Salomonkatu and the ticket hall.

The building is planned to be completed in 2027.