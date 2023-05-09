Public transport | The Vantaa city government approved a tramway costing more than 600 million euros

The tram will now go to the city council, which will make a decision on its construction.

Municipality voted in favor of the Vantaa tram at its Monday meeting. It means that the tramway project, which has been pending for years, will finally end up being decided by the city council.

The city council will vote on the fate of the tram at its meeting on May 22.

Vantaa according to the plan, the future tram line will run from Helsinki-Vantaa Airport to Mellunmäki metro station in Eastern Helsinki. The length of the line passing through Jumbo and Tikkurila will be approximately 19 kilometers.

Now the project decision, which is being considered by the city council, has been prepared for several years. During that time, the tram’s cost estimate has risen to more than 600 million euros.

It is not likely to be a disaster, as the profit expectations have also risen to nearly 800 million euros. So the tramway is still paying for itself.

City has planned the Tikkurila train station near the campus, where there would be, for example, spaces for companies and teaching.

According to the city’s plans, the area would also include the extension of Tikkurila high school and the premises of Varia vocational college.

Municipality at its meeting also approved four changes to the site plan and plot distribution, which are related to the construction of the tram line.

In connection with the planning of the line, it has been estimated that in 2050, 124,000 people from Vantaa would live along the line and there would be 83,000 jobs.

The center left a dissenting opinion on the matter. In addition, the Left Alliance and Perusfinomaliket left two protocol statements.