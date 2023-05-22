Public transport | The Vantaa city council will decide the fate of the trolley today

The vote will be tight.

Several years of tension will be released on Monday evening at the meeting of the Vantaa City Council, when the politicians will finally get to decide whether to build or knock out the 600 million euro tram line to Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.

For several years now, Vantaa has very contentiously made reports and plans to support tonight’s decision. Planning money has also had to be voted on, even though the majority of the council authorized officials to do this work in 2019.

The front lines are clear: the Social Democrats, the Left Alliance, the Greens and part of the coalition will vote for the tram line. Basic Finns, middle groups and part of the coalition vote against.

For passage, it is enough for 4-5 councilors from a group of 18 to vote yes.

The city council meeting starts at 18:00. HS looks live in this article as the city government begins to deal with the fate of the streetcar line.

Against each other are views on the future of the city of Vantaa, the economic situation, ways of moving and the lines of urban development.

Based on the recent urban economic analysis of the tram project, the rail investment yields more for the city than it costs. The forecast is that the city could get nearly 800 million euros through land sales and land use agreements.

Vantaa would pay 414 million euros, Helsinki 10.5 million euros, and the state about 30 percent, or 177 million euros, of the building costs of Ratika. The project also includes large-scale pipe relocations, which the Helsinki region’s environmental services HSY is responsible for.

“ One goal is to improve the status of the eastern neighborhoods.

The state participates in the region’s road projects with land use, housing and transport (mal) agreements, the next of which will be negotiated next fall.

The state has not participated in bus projects, and Vantaa is not expected to do so, even though it has explained the possibilities of enhanced bus traffic in the comparison material of the tram. Also, real estate income is not assumed to increase as much in the bus option as in the rail option.

Trolley project there is also an urban development project in Vantaa, one of the goals of which is to improve the status of the eastern neighborhoods. The degree of foreign language, unemployment and education levels in the large areas east of Vantaa indicate the accumulation of marginalization, even though, for example, the large area of ​​Hakunila also has small-house areas of wealthy and well-to-do people.

This cycle is very difficult to break.

According to a recent report by the consulting company MDI, the ratikka alone can at most slow down the development of differentiation in Hakunila. According to the report, in addition to the trolleybus, Hakunila needs a significant investment in the wider development of the area, the development of the existing housing stock and a significant increase in the attractiveness of the area.

In addition to the eastern neighborhoods, many landowners in the airport area are ready to implement additional construction in the Aviapolis area. Five stops are planned between the airport’s terminal building and Ring III, and offices and housing around them.