Public transport | The tram derailed at the corner of Kauppatori

Public transport|A tram derailed at the intersection of Eteläesplanadi and Eteläranta on Saturday evening.

Helsinki in the center at the corner of Eteläesplanadi and Eteläranta, a tram derailed at about half past ten on Saturday evening.

According to HSL’s disruption notice, tram lines 2 and 3 will run on a detour for the rest of the evening to the terminus of line 1 in Eira.

Inspector Petri Juvonen The Helsinki police said around 10:40 p.m. that the blocked traffic returned to normal at around 11:30 in the evening.

“Traffic is rolling again, and the trolley was able to continue its journey on its own when it was put back on its tracks,” said Juvonen.

Off the rails so far there is no information on the cause of the derailment.

He was the first to tell about it Evening News.