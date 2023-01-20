Public transport | The ticket inspector got into an argument with the mother about the gender of the child – HSL is not going to change its inspection policy

HSL justifies checking the gender with possible abuses. Fear of public humiliation and gender questioning can limit the movement of minorities, says Kasper Kivistö, chairman of Trasek ry.

Passengers gender is often misinterpreted, but Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) is not going to change its policy.

HS has recently come to the attention of two situations in which ticket inspectors have publicly questioned the gender of a minor child and have not believed what the child or his guardian said.

HSL says that the gender is checked to avoid possible abuses. Every week, almost 20 people are caught traveling with another person’s travel card.

Last towards the end of the year Sanna Huttu a 10-year-old traveled by subway Melissa-with her daughter when the inspectors arrived at the wagon.

Moments after the inspection, the inspector returned to the mother and daughter. The inspector said there was a problem with the ticket. “The ticket says a woman and the ticket is personal,” the inspector said.

Sanna Huttu tried to explain that Melissa really is a girl. According to Hutu, the inspector questioned the gender of the child several times. Following the situation, the daughter began to cry.

After arguing for several minutes, the inspector finally believed that Melissa was a girl.

Huttu can think of no other explanation for the inspector’s interpretation than the child’s dark clothing. Melissa’s long hair was in a ponytail under a black beanie.

of HSL inspection manager Sanna Hirvi does not comment on individual cases, but generally admits that this kind of thing happens from time to time.

“From time to time, we get contacts where the inspector has misinterpreted a person’s gender or age,” says Hirvi.

Identity may be checked in connection with the physical travel card check. Ticket inspections reveal several cases every week where a person travels with another person’s personal travel card.

The identity can be checked if the age and gender of the owner of the travel card do not match the identity of the passenger in the opinion of the inspector. In addition, the identity of the travel card user may be checked randomly.

According to the instructions, ticket inspectors should not verbally question age or gender, says Hirvi.

What happens if the inspector judges that the passenger’s appearance does not match the information on the ticket?

“Yes, our inspectors are aware enough of these things that they understand this issue. The unit is aware that a person who looks like a woman can have a man’s personal information.”

However, are there known cases where the topic has become an argument?

“In a quick situation, this can come as a surprise to the inspector and he can fail in how to word it. In general, mistakes can happen to anyone. It’s really miserable in this kind of customer service situation, but humane,” says Hirvi.

The inspector receives information about gender and age through the personal identification number. It is not entered separately in HSL’s register.

Hirvi does not know how to take a position on whether the system could be reformed so that gender information is not sought at all.

Last last week, a ninth-grade trans youth had to prove his gender and the fact that he doesn’t use someone else’s travel card on the bus.

His mother tells about it. To protect the young person’s privacy, HS will not publish the names of either.

It is clear to the young person himself what his true gender is. Because she is a minor, her social security number still refers to the wrong gender defined as newborn.

The unpleasant experience is not the first. The young man found himself in a similar situation in the spring, when the inspector initially claimed that he was lying.

The situation was resolved by talking, but the youngster was so distressed by the events that the school asked what was wrong.

Individually instead of the inspector’s mistake, the young person sees that the problem is in the system.

“The young man said that the inspector was only doing his job according to the instructions given to him,” says the mother.

The mother’s situation is unreasonable for the young person. The entry of the wrong gender is visible to inspectors as long as it is in the population register. So you have to wait until the young person is of age and has then gone through a long process to correct their legal gender.

“He will have to wait for years and worry if he will find himself in a similar situation again.”

Trans people chairman of the organization Trasek ry Kasper Kivistö sigh. According to him, the topic has been talked about for years, as cases have become public before.

“I think it is really worrying that after so many years we are still in the same situation. When it’s aimed at children, it’s even more worrying,” Kivistö says.

Kivistö has also been misgendered himself. Ironically, this happened to Kivistö just a few months after Seta and Trasek had trained HSL’s ticket inspectors on the subject.

“Although HSL’s management took the situation seriously at the time, this shows that the measures were not sufficient.”

Stone question the functionality of the system. Age and gender markings only prevent some abuses.

On the other hand, the fear of public humiliation and gender questioning can limit the movement of minorities. Inspectors can cause a situation where private matters become known to others, says Kivistö.

“The new Trans Act does not change the situation regarding minors. HSL needs to pull itself together and resolve the situation,” says Kivistö.