Public transport | The technical fault of HSL’s ticket machines and sales points was fixed

Public transport|The technical fault was fixed on Tuesday evening.

Helsinki it was not possible to buy tickets from regional transport (HSL) ticket machines, service points and retail outlets for almost the whole day. Now the bug is fixed, HSL informs.

The technical fault was fixed on Tuesday at nine in the evening. The problems started on Tuesday morning.

HSL’s card service, i.e. online charging, was also temporarily unavailable.

HSL’s application and card work all the time. It was also possible to buy a ticket from parking machines that work with a payment card.

HSL apologizes for the inconvenience caused.