Public transport | The system fault on the main line was fixed, the trains are returning to the schedule

Public transport|The disturbance caused delays of around 30–60 minutes.

System error has delayed trains on the section of the main line between Helsinki and Tampere on Monday.

The fault was located on the track section between Kerava and Järvenpää. Fintraffic’s Rail Transport Center announced a little after three that the fault has been fixed, and R-train traffic will return to schedule on Monday evening.

The Rail Traffic Center previously told STT that the cause of the disturbance was that the light signals between Kerava and Järvenpää were not working.

The disturbance caused delays of around 30–60 minutes and individual cancellations for long-distance trains between Helsinki and Tampere and R-trains between Helsinki and Riihimäki.

Previously on Monday Commuter train service between Helsinki and Turku was disrupted when a cable damage occurred during the start of Rantarad track work.