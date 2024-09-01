Public transport | The renovated railway station opens

Public transport|Among other things, fire safety, lighting and acoustics have been improved at the station.

Metro passengers the torment ends on Monday, when Rautatientor station, which has been closed all summer, opens again.

At the same time, metro traffic returns to normal schedules between Kivenlahti and Vuosaari and Tapiola and Kontula. Between Itäkeskus and Tapiola, the metro runs every three minutes at peak times.

The return to normal means that tram line 9B, which replaced the metro in the center of Helsinki, will be a thing of the past.

In East Helsinki, the exceptional arrangements for metro traffic will continue for another week. The Mellunmäki metro station will open to passengers on September 9, when the service of the bus 99M, which now replaces the metro between Kontula and Mellunmäki, will end.

Railway Square the metro station was closed for three months due to renovations to improve fire safety. Work was done day and night and on weekends.

The most visible change for passengers are the new smoke doors, which have been built in the platform area at the bottom of the escalators.

In addition, a so-called smoke front has been built at the top of the piers. It separates the platform and the tracks from each other when it comes to the actual location, when smoke has to be removed from, for example, a tunnel.

A new sprinkler extinguishing system has also been installed at the station. The lighting and acoustics of the wharf area have also been improved.

Fire safety the improvement at the metro station is still partially in progress.

However, the remaining works no longer affect metro traffic, but they are visible to passengers: the middle part of the platform area is out of use. Everything should be ready next March.

There will be exceptions to metro traffic next year as well. The most significant changes are between Itäkeskus and Vuosaari, where the Vartiolahti metro bridge is being repaired.