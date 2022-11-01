Public transport | The record increase in ticket prices will be realized – This is how prices rise

HSL increases prices in the core of its area and makes long distances cheaper.

They measure the ticket price increases were confirmed at the board meeting of Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) on Tuesday, but a one-year extension was taken for free trips for school groups.

School groups will therefore still be able to travel free of charge on HSL’s means of transport next year.

The board unanimously decided the fate of the school groups, the vice president Pekka Saurin (green) from the presentation.

The justification for the one-year time extension is that all nine member municipalities no longer have the opportunity to adjust the additional expense item to next year’s budget.

In Helsinki, about 500,000 euros are spent on museum and exhibition trips for groups of schoolchildren, in Espoo about 300,000 euros and in Vantaa about 200,000 euros per year.

Due to the continuation of free trips for school groups, the forecast of box office revenue was increased by one million euros.

The free journeys for those traveling with prams will still remain.

Ticket prices rise by an average of eight percent at the turn of the year. In the AB and BC zones, the monthly ticket price breaks the 70-euro limit, i.e. the price of a 30-day ticket rises from 65.30 euros to 70.60 euros.

The price of the monthly ticket for the ABC and BCD zones will decrease by 30 cents to 99.40 euros.

The AB, BC and ABC zones covering Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa generate 93 percent of HSL’s box office revenue.

Monthly tickets cost more than 70 euros ■The prices of monthly tickets in the AB and BC zones will rise by a good five euros to 70.60 euros. The increase is eight percent. In the CD zone, the price of a 30-day ticket drops to 70.60 euros (currently 83.90 euros). ■The price of a 30-day ticket for three-zone ABC and BCD tickets drops by 30 cents to 99.40 euros. ■The prices of all ticket products for ABCD tickets in the four zones will be reduced considerably. The price of a 30-day monthly pass drops from 142.70 euros to 109.70 euros. In the D zone are Sipoo, Kerava, Tuusula, Siuntio and Kirkkonummi. ■The discount on the ticket price for full-time students and those over 70 drops from 45% to 40%. ■One-way ticket prices will rise from the current 2.80 euros to 3.10 euros in AB and BC zones. The increase is 11 percent. In the CD zone, the price of a single ticket drops from 3.20 euros to 3.10 euros. See also Ukraine: Zelenskyj: "We keep fighting for every meter" ■Issuance of free tickets to events will be stopped. ■In the HSL application, there will be a payment transaction supplement for those purchases that are paid in connection with the phone bill. For purchases under 50 euros, the increase is about four cents.

Government did not vote for tax increases, but the left coalition Elina Kauppila suggested that prices would not be increased. He would have used part of the surplus of 21.7 million euros on the balance sheet to combat price increases and elimination of benefits. The amount entered on the balance sheet is a forecast that this year there will be a surplus thanks to the government’s corona subsidy.

It is a question of a pre-estimated amount, not extra money.

In the face of financial uncertainty, HSL wanted to leave money on the balance sheet waiting to be used.

Since the VAT reduction outlined by the country’s government will reduce price increase pressure next year, the CEO will remain in 2024 Mika Nykänen including already 3.5 percent increase pressure.

Kauppila’s presentation was unprofitable.

The government chairman Matias Pajula (kok) is satisfied that the government was able to reach an almost unanimous decision.

“HSL is in a very challenging situation, so the decision made now was good for the whole. With good cooperation between the board, we were able to find the best possible out of difficult options. The decision made now is in line with the strategic goals.”

Pekka Sauri admits that sharp price increases are a bad thing, but the pandemic and the increase in remote work have put HSL in a difficult situation. However, the government prioritizes the service level of public transport, meaning that different lines or service intervals were not cut.

“In the discount groups, I am basically of the opinion that social policy measures should be in the municipalities’ budgets and organizing public transport should be its own thing. The extra time for school groups’ trips was justified, because the budget decisions in the member municipalities are already nearing their end.”

HSL predicts that the number of passengers will increase next year so that we are only 12 percent behind the level of 2019 before the pandemic. This year, the number of passengers has dropped by about 20 percent below the normal level.

However, the goal of ticket sales is almost the level of 2019, i.e. 381 million euros, where the increase compared to the current year is 46.1 million euros.