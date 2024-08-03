Public transport | The practice runs of the new tram line have gone without any problems

Public transport|Saturday’s practice runs on the tram line between Pasila and Kalasama went well.

Tram line 13 training day has gone well, says the traffic production manager of Kaupunkiliken oy Tero Hagberg.

On Saturday, the line will run test traffic according to the schedule, i.e. according to the planned shifts but without passengers.

“A positive experience,” says Hagberg.

According to him, the drivers have not reported any problems during the day.

The real ones test runs have already been carried out before. Saturday’s run is meant to give the drivers even more experience driving the route before the line opens to passengers, says Hagberg.

On Saturday, all-day shifts will be run according to the normal schedule. The first shift started around six in the morning and the last departure is a little after midnight.

The line will open for passengers on Monday, August 12. The grand opening will be held in shopping center Red.