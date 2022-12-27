Public transport | The plan: The new light rail in the Helsinki region will be opened already in the summer

Urban transport is recruiting about 70 drivers for Raide-Joker’s cab.

Helsinki The region’s new light rail line Raide-Jokeri will probably start operating next summer. The matter is confirmed to HS by the CEO of the Kaupunkiliikenne company Juha Hakavuori.

“It is the current plan that traffic will start in August.”

Earlier it was said that the traffic would start in the fall of next year.

Hakavuori emphasizes that the municipal corporation Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) will ultimately decide on the start of traffic.

At this stage, HSL does not agree to comment on the start of traffic in more detail. According to the company, the success of the test drives and equipment purchases will still affect the realization of the plans.

Raide-Joker’s the route goes from Itäkeskus in Helsinki to Keilaniemi in Espoo. Once completed, the new tram line will replace bus line 550.

Urban transport is currently looking for Raide-Joker drivers. According to Hakavuori, the company is recruiting a total of 70 drivers for Raide-Joker’s cockpit.

The application to become a driver ends in January, and the training starts in the spring.

HSL chose Kaupunkilkeinen as Raide-Joker’s operator at the end of November.

According to the agreement, Kaupunkilikenne, formerly HKL, is responsible for operating the light rail until at least 2028.

Raide Joker opens to passenger traffic much earlier than planned. Originally, the contract was supposed to be completed in 2024.

The more than 25 kilometer long line has been built for more than three years.

You can already see the new light rail in traffic, as test runs are underway.

Correction 27.12. at 12:57 p.m.: The news previously incorrectly stated that Raide-Joker’s final stop would be in Tapiola. The final stop is in Keilaniemi.

Supplement 27.12. at 2:53 p.m.: Added information that the municipal corporation Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) will ultimately decide on the start time of traffic.