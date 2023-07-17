Public transport | The passenger bought an annual ticket for about a thousand euros, then HSL reduced the train traffic

According to the Consumer Authority, the same principles of consumer law apply to public transport tickets as to other services.

Tikkurila the effects of the railway works carried out at the station in Vantaa affected some commuter train passengers.

Due to the repairs, trains run less frequently than normal for almost six months and travel times are longer than usual. The track works that started in May will continue until the end of October.

For example, the I and P trains operating between Helsinki Central Station and Helsinki-Vantaa Airport and the K train operating between Helsinki and Kerava run with a reduced 20-minute interval.

In addition, every second I and P train does not stop at Vehkala in Vantaa.

D-trains have been canceled completely, and R-trains will run less than normal during rush hour until December.

Changes bother, for example, the reader who contacted HS’s editorial office, who bought a Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) annual ticket for the ABC zones in January.

The ABC zone ticket for one year costs 993.70 euros. Ticket prices rose at the turn of the year.

The passenger feels that he is not getting value for money because the connections have deteriorated since buying the ticket. HSL announced changes at the end of March.

According to him, HSL has not been willing to refund the ticket, for example by extending its validity period.

“ “The service must correspond to what has been agreed or what the consumer can reasonably expect to receive.”

HSL’s communications expert Sari Kotikangas says on a general level that compensation decisions are made on a case-by-case basis.

“We process refund applications one application at a time, and we do not have universal principles that could be applied to this type of case. There is no travel guarantee system.”

Starting point is, according to Kotikkanka, that the refund decisions are based on the ticket conditions.

The terms and conditions generally state that a traffic disruption, for example the cancellation of a single train or deviation from the planned schedule, does not automatically entitle the ticket price to be reimbursed.

According to Kotimkanka, the annual pass can be terminated without a special reason, in which case the unused months will be refunded. In this case, the customer will be charged a termination and service fee.

“On the other hand, there are no refund policies related to extending the validity of the ticket.”

HSL has received twenty feedbacks about the effects of the track works.

Leading expert Raija Marttala The Finnish Competition and Consumer Agency (KKV) says that the same principles of consumer law apply to public transport tickets as to other services that consumers buy.

“The starting point is that when the consumer has bought a one-year ticket, he has made a contract with certain assumptions that the traffic will at least remain the same.”

If the changes in the service are significant, there is an error in the service, in which case the consumer has the right to a refund, says Marttala.

According to him, the error threshold can be exceeded, for example, if there are no alternative connections to the destination but you can only get there by train.

Marttala considers a price reduction or an extension of the validity of the annual ticket as a suitable compensation, if the customer accepts this.

In the event of a dispute, the consumer can turn to KKV’s consumer advice. The consumer authority helps in making a complaint and, if necessary, mediates disputes between the parties.