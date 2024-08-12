Public transport | The new trolley line 13 starts, HS’s live broadcast starts at 7:30

Public transport|The new line is expected to collect four to five million passengers a year.
New trolleybus line 13 starts operating in Helsinki today. The line runs from Kalasatama to Pasila.
The new line is expected to be popular. Managing Director of Helsinki Region Transport Vesa Silfver estimates that line 13 collects four to five million passengers a year.
The journey from one end of the new tram line to the other takes 21-22 minutes. Its shift interval is 10-12 minutes on weekdays and 10-20 minutes on weekends.
Editor of Helsingin Sanomat Marja Salomaa follow the launch of the new tram line live. The broadcast starts at 7:30 a.m.
Several changes in public transport since Monday
Tram line 13 starts between Kalasatama and Pasila
The shift interval of Pikaratikka 15 increases to 6 minutes during rush hour
The new bus line 554 on Ring Road I starts operating between Westendinasema, Pitäjänmäki and Itäkeskus, and a direct bus also starts running between Pitäjänmäki and Itäkeskus on weekends
Saturday traffic on all routes will increase from 12 minutes to 10 minutes
The terminus of bus 59 moves from Kalasatama to Herttoniemi, the change increases traffic between Herttoniemi and Pasila
More buses run on main lines 500 and 510 during the weekend, so that the service interval increases to 10 minutes on Saturday and 12 minutes on Sunday
More information about other changes can be found on HSL’s website at: https://www.hsl.fi/hsl/parannamme-palvelua
Source: Helsinki Region Transport (HSL)
