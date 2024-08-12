Public transport | The new trolley line 13 starts, HS’s live broadcast starts at 7:30

Public transport|The new line is expected to collect four to five million passengers a year.

New trolleybus line 13 starts operating in Helsinki today. The line runs from Kalasatama to Pasila.

The new line is expected to be popular. Managing Director of Helsinki Region Transport Vesa Silfver estimates that line 13 collects four to five million passengers a year.

The journey from one end of the new tram line to the other takes 21-22 minutes. Its shift interval is 10-12 minutes on weekdays and 10-20 minutes on weekends.

Editor of Helsingin Sanomat Marja Salomaa follow the launch of the new tram line live. The broadcast starts at 7:30 a.m.