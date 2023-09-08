Public transport | The metro station of Helsinki’s main railway station will be out of service for at least part of next summer

It is still uncertain whether you can get past the closed station due to renovations by taking the subway.

Helsinki the metro station of the main railway station will be out of use for at least part of next summer. The reason is the renovation, the basic maintenance of the elderly station, said the transport director of the Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) Johanna Wallin to STT on Friday.

“The exact timing, extent and duration of the renovation are still open,” added Wallin.

The closure of the metro station was reported earlier Over. According to Yle, the metro service at the main train station will be interrupted from Midsummer to August, for an estimated period of 1.5–3 months. Metro trains run east of Kaisaniemi and west of Kampi.

According to Wallin, it is not yet clear whether the subway will pass the main train station to the east and west during the renovation, or whether subway passengers will have to travel between Kaisaniemi and Kampi in other ways.

The Helsinki metro was commissioned in 1982. According to Wallin, at least some of the other stations in the eastern part of the metro will be renovated “at some point in time”.

According to Yle, ventilation, as well as smoke extraction and control, will be improved on the metro station platforms. The overall look and lighting of the platform will also be improved, as will technical solutions such as electricity distribution and cooling.

The price of the repair project has been estimated at around 9 million euros