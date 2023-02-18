Public transport | The metro broke down in the middle of the journey, had to reverse to the previous station

The lights on the subway went out and it had to reverse to the previous station.

Metro got stuck for a while in a tunnel in Helsinki between Hakaniemi and Sörnäinen.

Helsingin Sanomat reporter in the subway Hanna Huhtamäki said at ten in the evening that the metro was at a standstill for several minutes at first. According to him, the metro tried to pack, but “the going is bumpy and there are sudden stops”.

According to Huhtamäki, it was announced in the metro that the train has “broken down so much that we have to try canceling to the previous station”.

The lights also go out in the subway.

“There is no reason to panic, but the lights will soon leave the train. Maintenance work is being done,” Huhtamäki said about the content of the announcements.

Eventually the metro was able to pack back to Hakaniemi. Passengers were directed out of the broken subway, and they were left to wait for information about further connections, according to Huhtamäki.

HSL communications said that the train in question had broken down for some reason.

“Some technical error. Other traffic can be handled on one track”, the communication was told a little after ten.

According to Huhtamäki, the metro finally left for Sörnäinen without passengers. According to Huhtamäki, both tracks were put into use before half past eleven.