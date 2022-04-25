Public transport The majority of the Vantaa Council was not enthusiastic about the tram referendum

The city council knocked out the return motion with a vote of 44–19.

Vantaa opponents of the tramway did not get their will through Monday’s Vantaa City Council meeting. The referendum on the tram referendum was lost by 44 to 19 votes.

During the previous term, the Vantaa City Council decided that the tram route should be planned in such a way that its costs and land use revenues can be as accurate as possible. The decision is due next year.

An advisory referendum had been tabled Paula Lehmuskallio (kok) and Tuukka Saimen (ps) and 18 delegates from the core groups of basic Finns, the Coalition Party and the Council.

Council once again there was a lively debate, mainly about the tram project, not so much about the referendum.

Accredited Tarja Eklund (sd) therefore concluded that the initiative was taken only to suspend the project.

“This feels weird in terms of time, as there is only planning time left this year. Now we would start talking about a referendum, which will also cost something like half a million euros. However, the council will have to make this decision, the situation will not change at all. ”

Saimen defended the referendum so that it could be properly held just before the council decides.

Antero Eerola (left) thought that the idea of ​​a referendum was not so much fueled by the idea of ​​consulting the people, but was only one way to sabotage the project.

“This has become an obsession for you. There is another way to use it next week, ”Eerola pointed out.

Ulla Kaukola (sd) said that Tuukka Saimen had also filed a municipal tram initiative in January.

Sketch frames and street plans for different areas of the route will be available for inspection this year. Vantaa residents can give feedback and comments on them.

TRAMWAY opponents calculated that construction costs of around € 400 million could swell to as much as € 1 billion.

Saimen calculated the cost surcharges brought by the difficult terrain, the costs of the depot and equipment, and possible new routes to Länsi-Vantaa on top of the construction contract.

However, Vantaa has made a conditional decision to participate in the new City Transport Company formed from the City of Helsinki Transport Authority (HKL).

Based on the example calculation, Vantaa could acquire a 33 percent stake in the subsidiary that manages the light rail equipment and depot with an equity investment of EUR 2.9 million. The company would finance the acquisitions independently and they would be recorded in the company’s balance sheet.

The purpose of the urban transport company is to provide public services at cost price as a so-called in-house operator.