Public transport The Kalasatama tramway will not be completed on schedule: residents will have to wait three more years

The Helsinki budget cutter is shifting numerous HKL investments to the future

Corona epidemic the effects are extending to future transport projects in Helsinki.

In the spring, the City of Helsinki Transport (HKL) still had a historically large investment program of EUR 2.1 billion for the next ten years. By the autumn, EUR 500 million has been shredded out of this program in the city’s budget preparation.

The budget framework was approved by the city government in August, and now this framework has been applied to various industries. The budget framework estimates that the corona epidemic will cost Helsinki more than 750 million euros this year and next.

As HKL’s largest construction projects, the high-speed railway Raide-Jokeri and the Crown Bridges, which extend to Laajasalo, are already in the pipeline, strict budget discipline is postponing dozens of smaller renovations and procurements well into the future.

If HKL makes only the technically and operationally necessary investments in the next few years, the start of construction of the planned tramway from Kalasatama to Pasila would be postponed by three years until 2024.

The construction of the Kalasatama tramway may be postponed by up to three years.­

Already For a long time, residents of Kalasatama have been informed that trams will start running in 2024. In June, Kalasatama and Sompasaari had a total population of about 6,000.

By 2040, the population will rise to 25,000. Premises are promised for 10,000 people.

The tram route runs from the southern tip of Kalasatama through Hermann’s coastal road and Vallilanlaakso to Itä-Pasila, connecting the existing tram, metro and commuter train networks. In connection with the project, new cycle paths, green lanes and pedestrian connections will be built. 4.5 kilometers of new track will be created.

At the southern tip of Kalasatama, the end point of the new tramway should also be an interchange to the Kruunusiltoj light rail line. The crown bridge rail link is scheduled to open to traffic in 2026.

This too the giant project threatens to be delayed due to budget preparation. Based on the technical budget framework, the necessary contracts for the Crown Bridges will not be able to start with full vigor next year, as funds have been cut off from various budget articles.

Numerous preparatory works have to be done for the Laajasalo railway connection, such as pipe transfers in Hakaniemi. In the same context, the old Hakaniemi bridge should be replaced with a new one.

The Urban Environment Board unanimously protested against the delay in rail projects on Tuesday. According to the board, transport investments should include the front-loaded option of Kruunusiltote and the construction of the Kalasatama-Pasila tramway should start earlier than clearly stated.

The planning of the Kalasatama tramway has already progressed so far, the suspension of the planning will cause additional costs in the future.

“The design of the Kalasatama tramway has already progressed to the second stage of development, after which implementation would begin. If all planning is now stopped, in three years it will cost more, ”says HKL’s CEO Ville Lehmuskoski.

The Kalasatama tram runs through the Vallilanlaakso towards Itä-Pasila.­

HKL qualifiers are currently under consideration by the Board. The Board prepares an opinion for the final meeting on the excessive rigor of the framework.

Renovations of several dilapidated metro and train stations would also move into the same future.

Chairman Laura Rissanen In addition to the Kalasatama tramway, (kok) is worried about the fate of metro stations.

“It seems unreasonable that only the renovation of Herttoniemi metro station would be going forward. We have had to wait for several years, ”says Rissanen.

For example, the only unrenovated tunnel station in the main metro, Sörnäinen, would wait for a better time. The refurbishment of Sörnäinen station had been arranged for the renovation of Vaasanpuistikko.

“If the renovation of the station moves, people will have reason to complain about whether it is necessary to open a new construction site in the same area every year.”

Many of the technical systems at the Sörnäinen station are over-aged, for example, the sprinkler system has received comments from fire authorities. Driver break mode does not meet current requirements.

Sörnäinen metro station is the last of the tunnel stations in the Helsinki main metro, which has not been renovated.­

HKL there is a gap of around € 40 million in the 2021 budget framework for funding for the refurbishment of stations, tracks and rolling stock, advance payments for new trams and the fitting-out of the new moss depot on the western metro.

Renovations of the metro stations are postponing, among other things, the renovation of the northern part of the Hakaniemi station and the investments in elevators and escalators classified as critical in Kontula and Vuosaari.

Of the tram repairs, the shelving threatens the renovations of Helsinginkatu, Korppaanmäentie, Mannerheimintie, Meilahti and Sturenkatu, among others.

It is difficult to postpone the EUR 3.7 million access parking garage at Tapanila station, the construction of which has already been agreed.

The following The postponement of four years of investments threatens, among other things, the northern entrance of the Kaisaniemi metro station, as well as the basic improvements of the Rautatientori, Itäkeskus and Kamppi metro stations and the train stations of the Kannelmäki and Pohjois-Haaga stations.

Liipasim also has bicycle parking projects totaling one million euros at Pukinmäki station and at Rastila, Puotila and Mellunmäki metro stations.