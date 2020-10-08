Public transport The HSL ticket application is not working, the bug is being fixed

The public transit mobile app stopped working in the afternoon.

Helsinki the regional traffic (HSL) mobile app is out of order. Due to a malfunction, the app is currently unable to purchase tickets. Also, valid season tickets are not displayed in the app.

According to HSL’s communication, the cause of the disruption may already be known. Corrections will continue throughout the evening.

HSL refund additional tickets purchased during the disruption.

The HSL app came into use in the summer of 2018, and the million download limit was exceeded about six months later. There are now two million downloads.