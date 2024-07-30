Public transport | The HSL series ticket disappeared from Anna-Mari Hurst’s application like ashes in the wind

Public transport|According to HSL, there have been problems with the operation of the HSL application. The tickets completely disappeared from Anna-Mari Hurst’s app.

From Estonia returned Anna-Mari Hurst a nasty surprise awaited late Tuesday night last week.

He had recently changed his phone and the HSL series tickets had not been transferred to the new phone.

Hursti got home from the ship, but he had to buy a new one-time ticket. It was a twenty-trip AB series ticket, which costs 50.15 euros. One trip is cheaper with a series ticket than with a single ticket.