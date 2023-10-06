Public transport | The HSL application route guide is down due to a denial of service attack

The route guide can be used normally via HSL’s website.

Helsinki the route guide of the regional transport HSL application is currently unavailable due to a denial of service attack.

The denial-of-service attack was noticed on Thursday around 8 p.m., according to HSL’s communications. So far, there is no estimate on the timetable for fixing the problem.

However, the route guide can be used normally via HSL’s website.

In other respects, HSL’s online services work normally. As a precaution, traffic from abroad has been limited, says HSL on its website.

Thursday several other parties also reported that they had been the target of denial-of-service attacks. Denial of service attacks were targeted at least at the Bank of Finland, the Tax Administration, various media and logistics operators. On Wednesday, the attack targeted, among other things, the OP group.