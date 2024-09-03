Public transport | The entire Artic tram fleet will be inspected, Wednesday’s service will start reduced

Public transport|A possible rail brake deviation was detected in the Artic trams. There is no immediate danger to traffic safety.

Capital region Kaupunkiliken oy announced in a press release late Tuesday evening that it had discovered a possible rail brake deviation in the Artic trams, which is why the entire fleet will be inspected “within a day”.

According to city traffic, the inspection will cause a shortage of equipment in the inner-city tram service, and Wednesday’s service will have to start reduced.

A deviation in the rail brake detected during a periodic inspection can theoretically cause a traffic problem, but there is no immediate danger to traffic safety.

“However, in order to ensure safety, Kaupunkikliikenne wants to check the fastening of the brake shoes of all the trams in question,” says the fleet service manager of Kaupunkikliikenne oy. Heidi Heikkilä in the bulletin.

If if a deviation is found in the trolley’s brakes during the inspection, the trolley will be removed from traffic until the necessary repairs have been made.

Heikkilä apologizes for the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the lack of equipment.

From HSL’s communication, HS is told that Kaupunkilikenne oy will inform about the situation in the morning.