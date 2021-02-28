Public transport “The economic situation is dire” – HSL’s new CEO started his job at almost the worst possible moment, but promises significant improvement to the ticket system

HSL will test the account-based travel payment used in London next autumn. The reform has been prepared for years.

Helsinki the new CEO of Regional Transport (HSL) Mika Nykänen the first working weeks have been corona-filled. He began his work in early February.

Even before the spike in infection in recent weeks, the corona epidemic had preceded the collapse of HSL’s budget, expelled passengers and tightened member economies.

The latest turnaround means interest rate restrictions on both public transport stations and means of transport. In rooms with more than ten people, the distance between people must be at least two meters.

“We are currently preparing, in cooperation with Traficom, practical interpretation and guidance for different situations. The cleaning and hygiene of waiting rooms and the use of masks are important, ”says Nykänen.

Passenger numbers halving the means of transport is also being prepared, as the metropolitan corona coordination working group recommended further tightening on Thursday. Restrictions on passenger numbers are decided by the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom on the basis of a notification from the hospital district.

How this halving is done in practice, and who will monitor it, will be clear next week.

According to Nykänen, the majority of public transport services are still operated with a small number of passengers. There have been so few passengers throughout the epidemic that HSL is in big financial trouble.

“The economic situation is dire. Last year’s state support package covered some of the losses, but the search for another support package has only just begun. With the new closure decisions, the need for additional support has increased, ”says Nykänen.

He HSL estimates that HSL ‘s ticket revenue last year was EUR 150 million lower than estimated and that the deficit for last year is EUR 70 million. For the first time, the consortium of municipalities has taken on debt and visited the wallets of member municipalities. The new CEO is concerned about the municipalities’ ability to finance public transport in the future.

Half of HSL’s expenses are covered by tax revenue and half by ticket revenue.

“The forecast is that passenger numbers will not return to normal even in 2022. Permanent changes, such as the continuation of telework, are difficult to predict. People’s willingness to use public transport after the epidemic is still a mystery. ”

Is it is very possible that in the post-corona period, people do part-time teleworking and travel to work for a few days. The use of public transport like this makes planning very difficult.

Those accustomed to current season tickets may in the future vary their modes of travel more. The popularity of cycling and walking also affects the same direction.

In anticipation of a more flexible ticket product, the focus has shifted to an account-based billing model HSL is preparing together with other big cities. The account-based model has been used in public transport in London, for example, for several years.

In the account-based model, the system calculates the cheapest ticket product for the passenger according to the actual trips. In London, that period is either a day or a week. Bank and credit cards as well as mobile applications are accepted as payment methods.

The system has been welcomed in Helsinki since it was introduced in London. According to Nykänen, the first tests will be held in the Helsinki metropolitan area next autumn.

New the CEO has already pre-arranged personal remote meetings with trustees and conducted a survey of staff on future development needs.

He does not yet reveal the staff’s responses, but says he is impressed with the commitment and expertise of the employees.

His own to-do list has a goal of improving travel chains. Its pain point is the smoothness of the shifts, but also the age-old problem of the last kilometers of the passenger, i.e. how a person gets from the station or stop to the door.

Nykänen considers HSL’s goal of a network of trunk lines to be good, but its attractiveness is weighed down by how smoothly passengers get on board trunk lines.

HSL is a key coordinator in negotiations on land use, housing and transport (mal) between municipalities and the state in the Helsinki metropolitan area. The Mal agreements have been perceived as a success, as the state has been involved in the region’s key waterway projects as a single funder.

At the same time, municipalities are committed to certain zoning targets for housing construction. Nykänen believes that public transport could play an even more central role in mal negotiations.

“The mobility needs of customers and residents should have an even greater impact on land use solutions.”