Public transport | The derailment of Raide-Joker’s carriage canceled the media event

The start of passenger traffic will be announced later.

Helsinki regional transport (HSL) was supposed to say on Tuesday when regular passenger traffic on the Raide-Joker connecting Espoo and Helsinki will start.

We now have to wait for this information, as the media event has been canceled due to Monday’s rail accident.

The new Artic train that was being tested derailed in Viiki late on Monday evening. The wagon hit an electric pole.

“The incident did not cause any danger, but we want to thoroughly analyze the cause and effects of the derailment before we decide on the start of passenger traffic on the light rail,” says the communications manager Johannes Laitila in HSL’s bulletin.

Head of the unit Artturi Lähdetie The urban traffic in the capital region told HS that the trolley derailment in itself is not atypical. Dozens of similar incidents occur every year also in the tram network of the inner city.

Raide-Jokeri is about 10 months ahead of schedule. Passenger traffic was originally scheduled to start in the summer of 2024.

During the construction phase, it has been possible to speed up the different work phases of the track to the point that passenger traffic will start this autumn.