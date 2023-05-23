Public transport | The construction of the Vantaa tramway can start next year

Passenger traffic on the tram will start in 2029 at the earliest.

to Helsinki-Vantaa the tramway extending from the airport to Helsinki’s Mellunmäki metro station will begin to be visible in the terrain in the fall of next year at the earliest.

Before the start of construction work, Vantaa must finalize plans, negotiate the state’s financial contribution and organize tenders.

It takes five years from the start of construction work to the completion of the tram line. Passenger traffic could therefore start in 2029.

The Vantaa city council decided on the construction of the tram line by votes of 41–26 late Monday night.

The front lines could be deduced from the previous wheel-related votes even before the meeting.

The Social Democrats, the Left Alliance and the Greens supported the move. Basic Finns and middle groups, with the exception of one councilor of the Rkp, objected. The coalition split in two, so that 11 councilors took the position of the ratika and seven coalition laws opposed it.

Voting result The 606 million euro project was clearer than expected. when a clear majority in the assembly decided to vote in favor of the project.

The decision is the most significant of the current council term. Outgoing mayor Ritva Viljanen (sd) characterizes the Vantaa tramway as the biggest infrastructure project in the entire Helsinki region in the coming years.

Viljanen is about to retire during the summer, but he interrupted his vacation to be able to participate in a crucial council meeting.

The costs of the approximately 19-kilometer tramway contract will be overshadowed by the two billion costs of the western metro, but as an investment it is bigger than the more than 500 million euro wastewater treatment plant in Espoo’s Blominmäki or the 350 million euro bridge and tramway contract in Helsinki’s Laajasalo.

Raide-Jokeri, which will be completed this year, will cost just under 400 million euros. Based on the financial explanations, Vantaa’s trolleybus should pay for itself in land sales revenue and land use agreements.

What What will happen next in Vantaa’s trolley?

At its June meeting, Vantaa’s council will discuss the master plan, which would enable additional construction worth up to 800 million euros. Additional construction possibilities have been mapped for 800 meters on both sides of the track along the route.

In autumn, the regional municipalities will hold negotiations with the country’s government on a new land use, housing and transport agreement (mal).

The state participated in the planning of the Vantaa tramway with a 30 percent share in the last contract period. Vantaa also expects the same participation, i.e. a share of around 175 million euros, for the actual construction.

The condition for the council’s positive decision is that the project receives state investment money. Only after that the city tenders the contract. The goal is to assemble two construction associations, or alliances.

The alliance model has curbed cost increases and contract delays in Raide-Joker, for example.

The composition of the alliances may not be known until a year from now. Only after this can work in the field begin. In the fall of next year, in Vantaa, you can see excavators preparing for the transfer of cables.