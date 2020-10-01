Public transport The CEO of Helsinki Region Transport changes: the names of the applicants are announced

Helsinki A total of 26 candidates have applied for the position of CEO of Regional Transport (HSL).

Among them, the members of HSL’s management team are currently the head of department Tero Anttila, head of department Mari Flink and department head Sini Puntanen.

Applicants also include HKL’s current CEO Ville Lehmuskoski and worked for HSL as a group manager for a long time Kerkko Vanhanen.

Current CEO Suvi Rihtniemi is about to retire. HSL’s Board of Directors is due to decide on the election of the CEO at the beginning of November.

The following have applied for the position of CEO: Anttila Tero, Boman Petri, Flink Mari, Franckenhaeuser Sebastian, Hietala Kimmo, Kalliokulju Juha, Karhunen Anna-Mari, Kämppä Harri, Lehmuskoski Ville, Lehtonen Jouko, Lundell Kari, Mattlar Renny, Nikula Eero, Norula Eero , Posti Pauliina, Puntanen Sini, Puruskainen Marko, Sarlund Kalle, Soininen Minna, Vanhanen Kerkko and Åberg Emilia. Five applicants do not want their names published.